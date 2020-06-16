COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, June 19
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Monday, June 22
Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.
Wednesday, June 24
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, June 26
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, June 27
Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
Sunday, June 28
Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
Friday, July 3
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, July 4
Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana
Fireworks at Grimes Field: annual event sponsored by Urbana Rotary Club is back on the schedule. Rotarians say fireworks at dusk will be the only activity at the airport this day.
Thursday, July 9
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, July 10
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, July 11
Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, July 14
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana