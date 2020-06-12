PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dogs)

Please meet Bonnie and Clyde, a bonded pair from Kentucky. Bonnie is the beagle and is spayed and Clyde is the beagle hound. He is scheduled to be neutered. They are good with other dogs, Bonnie is good with people. Clyde is a little more timid. But their whole world has been turned upside down and the only thing they have is each other. They are both 3 years old and are heartworm free, up to date on vaccinations, wormed and flea treated. The adoption fee for the pair is $200.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Little Jeannie, a 2-1/2-month-old long-haired black kitten, super sweet and loves to play and be held. She starts purring the minute you pick her up, and she loves to chase toys and wrestle with the other kittens. She’s ready to be adopted, so stop by and meet this sweet little kitten in the Kitten Room.

Upcoming Event: 3rd annual Kitten Shower – Saturday, June 27, noon-3 p.m. We will be outside for this event and will be offering raffle tickets. Get a free raffle ticket for a donation. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Suggested items to donate are KRM (kitten milk replacer), canned Fancy Feast Kitten Food (chicken/turkey), Gerber baby food (chicken), Hills Science Diet Kitten (chicken) Dry Food, Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), litter and of course monetary donations are always welcome

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-9233 or stop by PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Whimsy, a Poodle Mix, 2 to 3 years old, who came from a puppy mill. She weighs 19 pounds. Whimsy is unsure of people at this time, but is accepting love that she gets from us. She is good with other dogs and cats. Whimsy does require a fenced-in yard (not electric) due to her not being social with humans. She will need patience with house-training. Whimsy has been spayed, dewormed, had a dental, is microchipped and current on all vaccinations and preventions. If you would be interested in this beautiful girl, please submit an application.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Basil is a loving, playful kitty looking for a forever home. Basil was born March 12 and he weighs 3 pounds. He is good with other kittens. Basil is litter-trained. He has been neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV tested negative and is current on vaccinations and flea prevention. If you would like to be considered for this beautiful guy, please submit an application.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Basil is a male kitten available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Whimsey is a female pooch, 2 or 3 years old and ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Bonnie and Clyde, bonded 3-year-olds, are up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Playful Jeannie is a mere 2 1/2 months old and ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

