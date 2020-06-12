COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building. Veggie and flowering plants, masks, wood decorations, produce, candy, more. New vendors can contact Jeff: 937-508-8586 or conleyj41@gmail.com

Monday, June 15

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting. Due to virus concerns, view online in real time via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools

Tuesday, June 16

Urbana School Board Curriculum Committee: 5:15 p.m., Urbana High School, to review Reading Achievement Plan

Urbana Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting, Dining Commons at high school (rather than in administration building)

Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. tax budget public hearing followed by regular council meeting, upstairs training room. Join on computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/762780357. Join on phone at 1-786-535-3211; access code 762-780-357.

Friday, June 19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Monday, June 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.

Wednesday, June 24

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, June 26

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, June 27

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Sunday, June 28

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Saturday, July 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana

Rotary Chicken BBQ: annual event CANCELLED this year due to coronavirus concerns

Thursday, July 9

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Saturday, July 11

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to caronavirus concerns