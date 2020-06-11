Curbside pickup available at village library

Curbside Holds Pick-up is now available at the North Lewisburg Branch Library 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Place items on hold through the library’s online card catalog. Staff will call those with holds to schedule a pick-up time or you can call the Main Library at 937-653-3811 to reserve a time. You will need to let staff know you want to pick up your items at the North Lewisburg Branch. For more information visit champaigncountylibrary.org.

