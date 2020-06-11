Browns celebrate anniversary, birthday

C.J. Brown Jr and Joyce E. Brown of Urbana are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary and Mr. (Bud) Brown’s 93rd birthday during the next week. From left are Roy Eldridge, Helen Eldridge, Joyce Brown, C.J. Brown Jr., Ethel Brown and Clarence J. Brown Sr.

Submitted photo