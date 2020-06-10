COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, June 11

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building (note time change from 7 p.m.)

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, MS/HS Media Center. This meeting will be an executive session meeting to discuss personnel matters.

Friday, June 12

Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building. Veggie and flowering plants, masks, wood decorations, produce, candy, more. New vendors can contact Jeff: 937-508-8586 or conleyj41@gmail.com

Tuesday, June 16

Urbana School Board Curriculum Committee: 5:15 p.m., Urbana High School, to review Reading Achievement Plan

Urbana Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting, Dining Commons at high school (rather than in administration building)

Friday, June 19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Monday, June 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.

Friday, June 26

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, June 27

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Sunday, June 28

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Saturday, July 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana

Rotary Chicken BBQ: annual event CANCELLED this year due to coronavirus concerns