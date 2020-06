The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road closure in Champaign County:

-State Route 54 will be closed between Campground and Shortcut roads Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The official detour is state Route 4 to state Route 56 to to state Route 29 to U.S. Route 36. The road closure is due to a culvert replacement project.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

