WL-S artists honored

West Liberty-Salem art students took home first, second and third place in The People’s Choice Award at the 4th Congressional District Art Competition. Ryan Motzko came in first while Aubrey Williams placed second and Sailor LeVan was third. Arianna Chapman was awarded People’s Choice. This is the second year that a student from WL-S has won first place. Congressman Jim Jordan presented them with their certificates. Motzko will have his art work hanging in The Tunnel in Washington D.C. for one year.

West Liberty-Salem art students took home first, second and third place in The People’s Choice Award at the 4th Congressional District Art Competition. Ryan Motzko came in first while Aubrey Williams placed second and Sailor LeVan was third. Arianna Chapman was awarded People’s Choice. This is the second year that a student from WL-S has won first place. Congressman Jim Jordan presented them with their certificates. Motzko will have his art work hanging in The Tunnel in Washington D.C. for one year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_wlsart.jpg West Liberty-Salem art students took home first, second and third place in The People’s Choice Award at the 4th Congressional District Art Competition. Ryan Motzko came in first while Aubrey Williams placed second and Sailor LeVan was third. Arianna Chapman was awarded People’s Choice. This is the second year that a student from WL-S has won first place. Congressman Jim Jordan presented them with their certificates. Motzko will have his art work hanging in The Tunnel in Washington D.C. for one year.