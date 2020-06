The Urbana Fire Division will flush fire hydrants throughout the city beginning Wednesday and until further notice. Flushing will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

Water may be discolored in areas where hydrants are being flushed. Run water until it is clear before using. If any questions, contact the Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

