PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Anastasia, just under a year old and one of the sweetest cats you can imagine. She is beautiful and playful and gets along with the other cats. She will most likely do well in any home.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-9233 or stop by PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (kittens)

Five beautiful kitties are ready for adoption! All of CCAWL kittens are litter-trained and have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested negative and are current on all age-appropriate vaccinations and prevention.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Pigwidgeon, a 6-year-old Pomeranian that came to us from a puppy mill. She weighs 8 pounds. She isn’t your typical dog that runs up to you. She will need help with socializing. She is learning to become a dog and is just unsure of things. She is good with other dogs. She will need help with housebreaking as well. She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, had a dental exam and is current on vaccinations and flea/hw prevention. She requires a fenced-in yard.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

