Welcome to library’s Summer Reading Program

Dewey the Dinosaur was at the Champaign County Library on Thursday handing out information on the Summer Reading Program, which is going virtual this year. All ages are invited to sign up at champaigncountylibrary.beanstack.org. Library doors remain locked, but the staff is offering curbside services and there are plenty of activities and online resources for children and adults. Learn about them all at the library’s main website, champaigncountylibrary.org

