COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Saturday, June 6
Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED at least through June. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building. Veggie and flowering plants, masks, wood decorations, produce, candy, more. New vendors can contact Jeff: 937-508-8586 or conleyj41@gmail.com
Tuesday, June 9
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss 2021 budget. If interested in attending, call the library, 937-834-2004, for information to join the meeting.
Wednesday, June 10
West Liberty Splash Pad: noon-8 p.m., Lions Park. Tentative opening day.
Thursday, June 11
Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building (note time change from 7 p.m.)
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, June 12
Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, June 13
Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.
Monday, June 22
Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.
Saturday, June 27
Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: CANCELLED
Sunday, June 28
Saturday, July 4
Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana
Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field Airport (no concert or fireworks due to physical distancing concerns)