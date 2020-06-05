COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, June 6

Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED at least through June. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building. Veggie and flowering plants, masks, wood decorations, produce, candy, more. New vendors can contact Jeff: 937-508-8586 or conleyj41@gmail.com

Tuesday, June 9

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss 2021 budget. If interested in attending, call the library, 937-834-2004, for information to join the meeting.

Wednesday, June 10

West Liberty Splash Pad: noon-8 p.m., Lions Park. Tentative opening day.

Thursday, June 11

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building (note time change from 7 p.m.)

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, June 12

Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building. Veggie and flowering plants, masks, wood decorations, produce, candy, more. New vendors can contact Jeff: 937-508-8586 or conleyj41@gmail.com

Monday, June 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.

Saturday, June 27

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: CANCELLED

Sunday, June 28

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Saturday, July 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana

Saturday, July 4

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field Airport (no concert or fireworks due to physical distancing concerns)