Park District embarks on Phase 2 of Gorge project

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District is preparing for Phase 2 development of the Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve, located in the area of Dayton Springfield Road. Phase 2 includes constructing a limited-access driveway and parking lot to access the northern property and building a pedestrian bridge across the Mad River to connect the north and south sides of the park.

The Park District is submitting an application to partner with the Ohio National Guard to enlist the Guard’s support with donated labor for construction of the driveway and parking lot. The proposed assistance will take place at the Lower Valley Pike/state Route 4 access ramp in Springfield.

In preparation for this project, an Environmental Assessment was conducted in the area and is available for public review at clarkcountyparks.org

Contractors, labor unions and private individuals who have questions or who wish to voice opposition to military assistance or have questions or comments on the Environmental Assessment may contact Carol Kennard, executive director, at ckennard@clarkcountyparks.org or 937-882-6000 no later than June 15. Persons not filing comments within the time frame noted will be considered to have waived their objections to military assistance and the Environmental Assessment for this project.

The Park District website includes the following description of the Mad River Gorge & Nature Preserve:

“The Mad River Gorge & Nature Preserve is 91 acres of natural beauty, encompassing a main hiking trail along an old railroad, access to the Mad River, natural dolomite cliffs reaching heights up to 50 feet for rock climbing, and a beautiful streamside forest teeming with native wildflowers and ideal birdwatching opportunities.”

Staff report

Information provided by the Clark County Park District.

