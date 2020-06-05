Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation offers new service

Urbana, OH – Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services has 13 community programs, all aimed at giving back to the community, providing valuable resources to the community and making our community better. This new community program for families with developmentally disabled members is the 14th community program. Through this new program, Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services will provide funeral services for those in Champaign County that are developmentally disabled at a 50% discount. This offer applies to all services and merchandise for burial and cremation.

Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides information, support, and services for people with developmental disability such as, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, or traumatic brain injury. The mission is to .promote independence and a pathway to success for those they serve. They believe everyone has abilities and so provide support to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities.

“At Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services, we are always looking for opportunities to serve our community which is illustrated by the 14 community programs we have,” said Frank Lewis, Owner. “We all know of someone with developmental disabilities and we want to assist, comfort and support these families in a meaningful way. This new program will do so by significantly assisting them with the costs of the services we provide.”

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services has been in direct contact with Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities and their response was very positive and appreciative of what this program will offer for the families they serve. Lewis continued: “We feel honored to extend this offer and program to the services available to families in Champaign County impacted by developmental disabilities.”

If the staff of Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services can be of assistance, please contact us at 653-4227 or frank.lewis@walterfunerals.com

Submitted story

