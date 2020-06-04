Cattlemen’s Assn. announces scholarship winners

The Champaign County Cattlemen’s Association announced the following recipients of the 2020 T.C. Memorial College Scholarships: Tylar Bailey, Graham High School; Adalyn Caudill, West Liberty-Salem High School; Matthew Case, Graham High School; and Samuel Stickley, Graham High School.

The association has been able to award $33,000 in scholarships the past 10 years due to the attendees and sponsors of the association’s annual T.C. Memorial Golf Scramble. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s scramble will be held Aug. 29 at Lakeland Golf Course, St. Paris. For info about the scramble, contact David Clapp at 937-206-6260 or clappfarms@ctcn.net

Staff report

Information provided by the Champaign County Cattlemen’s Assn.

