Community Fund raises over $125,000

Through the tremendous generosity of individuals, businesses and foundations over $125,000 has been raised to offer assistance to those in Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties that have been financially impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. As with every gift to United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties, every dollar given stays within the county from which the donation was received or designated by the donor. UWCCMC received a lead gift from Della Selsor Trust; followed by leadership gifts from Silfex, Nationwide Insurance, Assurant, Truist Foundation, Orbis/Menasha, Security National Bank, Krazy Glue and Delta Armory.

Applications are now being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties’ Clark Champaign Madison COVID-19 Community Fund Phase 1 funding. Links to the online application are available on the United Way website https://www.uwccmc.org under the “COVID-19 Community Fund” tab. Organizations will be limited to request funds up to $10,000. Additional funds may be requested in Phase 2 as funds become available.

To be considered for the Covid-19 Community Fund, agencies must be directly providing services to individuals and families seeking food assistance, preventing/diverting homelessness including rent and utility assistance. The agencies must also meet the following guidelines:

• A 501(c)3, governmental agency, educational institution or an organization that is under a financial sponsorship of a 501(c)3.

• Organizations requesting funding must provide service in Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties that specifically addresses food insecurity and/or housing, shelter (including rent and utility assistance.)

• Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings.

• Be open and operating these services at the time of application.

• Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin.

Kerry Lee Pedraza, United Way’s local executive director, explained, “The need continues to grow daily and although many are returning to work, there will be lasting financial impact within our communities. For this reason, those interested in making an online donation may do so through https://www.uwccmc.org or send a check to Clark Champaign Madison COVID-19 Community Fund, c/o United Way, PO Box 59, Springfield, OH 45501-0059. If desired, you may designate the county to whom you wish to designate your gift. All donations are tax-deductible. All funds received by the Fund will be distributed to the counties without any allocation for administrative overhead.”

Pedraza also stated, “It is not just financial resources that are needed at this time, but our communities continue to need volunteers. With increased financial needs and the direction for vulnerable populations to refrain from being out in the public, a significant void has been left. For those in our community that are able and willing to give of their time, volunteer opportunities for all three counties are listed at https://www.uwccmc.org/volunteer.”

For more information, please contact Kerry Lee Pedraza, kpedraza@uwccmc.org or 937-324-5551.

Information from United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties.

