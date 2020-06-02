Virtual programs address aging issues

DAYTON – Miami Valley residents can ask questions of a neurologist and learn how organizations like the Area Agency on Aging can help with aging issues during two virtual presentations.

On Monday, June 8, the Alzheimer’s Association will host a virtual panel: “Community Resources During COVID-19.” The noon-1 p.m. event will feature representatives of The Area Agency on Aging, Eldercare Connections and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Panelists will discuss specific considerations for caregivers when making decisions about care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementias during this time.

On Tuesday, June 16, the Association will offer “Alzheimer’s & Dementia Q&A” with Dr. Kenneth Pugar of the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders. Founder and president of the DCND, he helped develop it into one of the largest private neurology practices in Ohio.

During the 4-5 p.m. June 16 session, Pugar will talk about Alzheimer’s and dementia, then answer questions from the audience.

Both programs are free and open to the public and will be presented via webinar. To register for either program, call 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org/Dayton/helping_you to register online.

In Ohio, more than 600,000 caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. For information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

Submitted by Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Assn.

