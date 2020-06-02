Triad presents the Class of 2020

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad’s Class of 2020 valedictorian is Bailey Nicole Perry. The salutatorian is Kendell Paige Hughes. Next in line, in order, are Jacob Allen Simonelli, Carsyn McGuire Thomas, Gracie Mae Sheets, Sidney Grace Louck, Anna Ruth Nott, Gregory Michael Sizemore, Andrew Timothy O’Neal and Jordyn Nicole Unger.

The graduating class includes Madelynn Jane Allen, Treg William Armstrong, Alexander Aubrey Boitnott, Kyle Kane Bradley, Olivia Marie Butz, Tate Delphos Campbell, Loucindia Ann Cauley, Kelsey Lynn Cole, Ian Philip Michael Crabtree, Travis Austin Culp, Madison Elizabeth Cheyennne Curtis, Mason Paul Dellinger, Madison Marie Dixon, Xavier Alexander Dodds, Nicholas Tyler Eckart, Jarrett Russell Eckurd, Brian Christopher Ferguson II, Mathew Allen Florkowski, William Blake Fogle, Wesley Tyler Foor, Glen Alexander Freyhof, Kenneth Lee Garris, Taylor LeeAnn Gaver, Alexis Katela Gibbons, Hannah Grace Grissom, Noah William Hairston, Stephanie Renee Harrington, Jacob Matthew Hill, Kendell Paige Hughes, Jacob Harold Jenkins, Kailee Elizabeth Jordan, Daniel James Lake Jr, Sidney Grace Louck, Justin Tylor Martin, Logan Kent McCoy, Dominick Eugene McFarland, Kaylee Jean Miller, Hailey Nicole Moore, Julian Douglas Murphy, Anna Ruth Nott, Dillon Robert Nott, Eli Jeffrey O’Brien, Andrew Timothy O’Neal, Dalton Lane Russell Overfield, Payton Allan Oyer, Jacob Alexander Partlow, Bailey Nicole Perry, Sarah Nicole Pitzer, Skylah Ruth Plank, Jeremy Fernando Quintero, Taylor Elizabeth Ruff, Gracie Mae Sheets, Jacob Allen Simonelli, Jordan Adam Simonelli, Gregory Michael Sizemore, Baylee MarieSmith, Mercedes Leanne Smith, Nora Katherine Spence, Bailey Ann Stachiw, Jaina Catherine Hannah Stanley, Gabriella Ja’Quin Stegall, Carsyn McGuire Thomas, Trell Mitchell Tschudi-Caryl, Jordyn Nicole Unger, Austin Michael VanHoose, Danielle Nicole Wells, Ashley Renee Welsh, Lydiah Grace Wenger, Colton Matthew Williams, Brendon Liam Wilson, Justice Michelle Edna Lee Wyatt.

Valedictorian Bailey Nicole Perry https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_Perry.jpg Valedictorian Bailey Nicole Perry Submitted photos Salutatorian Kendell Paige Hughes https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_Hughes.jpeg Salutatorian Kendell Paige Hughes Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Triad school district.