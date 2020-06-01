Perpetual announces dividends

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) has announced that it will pay a regular quarterly dividend of $.25 per share for the period ending June 30, 2020. This represents an increase of 4.2% over the dividend paid for the same period in 2019.

The dividend will be payable June 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 8, 2020

In addition, the Bank’s Board of Directors has approved the payment of a special dividend for the period of $.25 bringing the total dividend to be paid in the quarter to $.50 per share.

The bank has in excess of $395 million in assets and in excess of $77 million in shareholders’ equity (19.5%) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

The bank continues to receive a Five-Star Rating by Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm.

