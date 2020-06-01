COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, June 2

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting online: via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/846442661; or via phone at 1-646-749-3122 (access code: 846-442-661)

Logan/Champaign MHDAS Board: 5 p.m. WebEx video conference. Log-in info at mhdas.org

Wednesday, June 3

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty

Thursday, June 4

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Saturday, June 6

Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED at least through June. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Tuesday, June 9

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss 2021 budget. If interested in attending, call the library, 937-834-2004, for information to join the meeting.

Wednesday, June 10

West Liberty Splash Pad: noon-8 p.m., Lions Park. This opening day is tentative.

Friday, June 12

Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.

Monday, June 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.

Saturday, June 27

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: CANCELLED

Sunday, June 28

