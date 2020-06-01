LOOK BACK – Oakdale Cemetery

This circa 1915 photo, shared by the Champaign County Historical Museum, shows grave diggers and workers assembled before Oakdale Cemetery’s hexagonal office building, which still stands. Note the tools used by the workers are shovels and a horse hitched to an unidentified device. Most things used currently at Oakdale for grave digging and grounds maintenance are gasoline- or diesel-powered machines. This illustrates the dramatic change from 100 years ago brought about by the availability and utilization of petroleum fuels.

