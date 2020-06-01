Celebrating 103rd birthday

Evelyn Wingfield of Champaign County celebrated her 103rd birthday with the help of her family. On May 27, the family had a birthday parade with a dozen cars decorated in balloons and signs. She had 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandson. She was very excited and enjoyed the event very much.

