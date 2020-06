The Senior Dream Center, created by Frank Lewis of Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services in Urbana to grant wishes to senior residents, helped fund a new insulin pump for Randy Skillings of South Charleston. A diabetic all his life, Skillings has had problems regulating his insulin. The pump is expected to improve his quality of life.

The Senior Dream Center invites those who know of opportunities to fulfill wishes of Champaign County seniors to call 937-653-4227.

Skillings https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_skillings.jpg Skillings