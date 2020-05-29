Roundabout work expected through June

On May 19 and 20, RB Jergens Contractors Inc. returned to Urbana to complete the Monument Square Roundabout Improvement Project. Existing asphalt was milled and deteriorated pavement repaired on South Main and Miami streets and in Monument Square parking areas.

Although the contractor’s original schedule had paving completed by the end of May, that completion date has been moved to the end of June, due to rainy weather and other factors beyond the city’s control.

In June, the contractor is expected to complete tasks carried over from last fall. No-parking signage will be placed prior to each work phase. Remaining tasks include final paving; repairs to the asphalt on Scioto and North Main streets; permanent striping of roadway markings, parking lines and crosswalks; manhole adjustment; and water valve adjustment.

In addition to parking restrictions, daytime road closures will be required during the paving operations. A local detour will be in place during these daytime road closures.

Staff report

Information provided by the city of Urbana.

