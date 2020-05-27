COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, May 29
St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St., each Friday thru Oct. 9
Tuesday, June 2
Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.
Wednesday, June 3
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty
Friday, June 5
St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St., each Friday thru Oct. 9
Saturday, June 6
Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED until further notice. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Tuesday, June 9
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss 2021 budget. If interested in attending, call the library, 937-834-2004, for information to join the meeting.
Friday, June 12
Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11
Saturday, June 13
Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.
Saturday, June 27
Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., big shelter house, north side of Lions Park