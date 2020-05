CONOVER, Miami County – The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, will host an all you can eat pancake breakfast that includes pancake, sausage and fried mush on Saturday, June 6, from 7 a.m. to noon. The charge for adults is $8; for children age 12 and under, $4. Carryout is available. For more info: 937-368-3700 or abgraham.org