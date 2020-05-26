Arts Council cancels summer concerts

The board of the Champaign County Arts Council unanimously voted to cancel all “Sounds of Summer” concerts scheduled for this year, according to Executive Director Marcia Callicoat.

The first of the three free scheduled concerts already had been nixed. The Shifferly Road Band was to perform at Grimes Field on July 4. For now, the Urbana Rotary Club’s annual chicken barbecue at the airport is a go, but fireworks and the Arts Council concert are cancelled.

Concerns about COVID-19 now have cancelled the remaining two summer concerts, both of which were to have been held at Harmon Park in St. Paris. Singer-guitarist Noah Back was slated on Aug. 16, and the Muleskinner Trio on Aug. 23.