COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, May 27

Mechanicsburg Street Committee: 4:30 p.m., municipal building

Tuesday, June 2

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.

Wednesday, June 3

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty

Saturday, June 6

Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED until further notice. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.

Tuesday, June 9

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss 2021 budget. If interested in attending, call the library, 937-834-2004, for information to join the meeting.

Friday, June 12

Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.