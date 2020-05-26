Plenty of places to camp

Incredibly, there are over 30 campgrounds within an approximate 40-minute drive of Urbana. That is an astonishing amount no matter where you live, considering in this day and age when many think camping is actually a thing of the past.
To the contrary, over 40 million people participate in camping activities a year, making it the number one outdoor recreation activity in the nation and it’s also considered America’s favorite vacation by many.
Good news was delivered to campers last week when it was announced that all campgrounds in Ohio were allowed to re-open this past weekend, just in time for Memorial Day. This includes the 34 campgrounds in and around the Urbana area.
New COVID-19 guidelines have been put in place by the state for both campground owners/operators and campers themselves with this opening.
Camper guidelines
Campers must remain 6 feet apart from individuals from other households in all areas of the campgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Campers are not allowed to gather in groups.
Campground guidelines
Campground owners and operators must implement the following when opening:
-Requiring employees to wear masks and gloves when interacting with customers or other workers.
-Closing non-essential buildings and areas such as pavilions, game rooms, go-cart tracks, and volleyball and basketball courts.
-Cleaning and disinfecting restrooms, pumps, tables, chairs, and other amenities for guests at least twice a day, as well as employee work spaces and staff equipment after each shift.
-Setting limits on users restroom, shower houses and laundry facilities based on the size of the area and social distancing guidelines.
-Moving chairs and marking floors inside buildings and high traffic areas so people remain at least 6 feet apart.
-Banning non-registered campers from visiting campsites.
-Creating separate entrances and exits when possible.
-Requiring employees to assess themselves daily for any symptoms.
-Posting reminders that visitors and staff should stay home if they have any symptoms of being sick.
Area campground guide
Below is a listing of over 30 campgrounds within an approximate 40 minute drive of Urbana:
Urbana area
Rittenhouse Resort Campground, Urbana
Kiser Lake State Park Campground, St Paris
Birch Bark Canoe Livery Camping, Urbana
Oakdale Campground, Quincy
Poor Farmers RV Camping, Fletcher
Bellefontaine area
Oak Crest Campground, Bellefontaine
Zane Shawnee Caverns Camping, Bellefontaine
A&E Camping Resort, Bellefontaine
Ohio State Eagles Campground, Bellefontaine
Back 40 Campground, Rushsylvania
Springfield area
John Bryan State Park Campground, Yellow Springs
Tomorrow’s Stars RV Resort, South Charleston
REI Lakes Fish & Camp, Springfield
Enon Beach Recreation Park, Campground, Springfield
Buck Creek State Park Campground, Springfield
Indian Lake area
Frosty’s RV Park & Campground, Lakeview
Indian Lake State Park Campground, Lakeview
Indian Hallow Campground, Lakeview
Lakeside RV Indian Lake, Lakeview
Sabo’s Lake Front Camping and Resort, Russells Point
Cree Park Campground, Lakeview
Welcome Woods RV Campgrounds, Russells Point
Big Bear Campground, Lakeview
Geronimo Camp, Belle Center
Frosty’s RV Park & Campground, Lakeview
Flip Flop Cove Campground, Belle Center
Watersedge Campground, Lakeview
Parkside Camping, Lakeview
Bishop’s Cove Campground, Belle Center
Cherokee Landing RV Park, Lakeview
Indian Trails Resort, Lakeview
Venture Out Resorts, Indian Lake Resort, Huntsville
London area
London Primitive Trailside Camp Area. Prairie Grass Trail, London
Deer Creek State Park Campground
Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.