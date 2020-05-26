Posted on by

Library continues online, curbside services


Submitted story

While the Champaign County Library now offers curbside service at the main branch in Urbana, it continues to offer free online resources via the library’s website: champaigncountylibrary.org

Access digital books, movies, classes, research resources and more with a library card. Acquire a temporary card by emailing the following info to reference@champaigncountylibrary.org: full name, address, phone number, birth date, four-digit number to use as your PIN.

Patrons who don’t remember their PIN can email the library with their information and the four-digit number they want as their PIN.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

