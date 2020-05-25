St. Paris cancels summer 2020 fireworks

ST. PARIS — Lt. Brad Yost of the Johnson St. Paris (JSP) Fire Association issued this statement over the weekend:

“It is with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s fireworks scheduled for June 27, 2020,” the JSP Fireworks Committee chairman said. “This event is sponsored by multiple local businesses, families and individuals. We want to thank those that have sponsored this event in the past. Due to the Governor’s restrictions we were unable to do any fundraising this year. With the uncertainty of further restrictions on large gatherings, we had to make this decision. We look forward to next year’s show June 26, 2021.”

Submitted story

Info submitted by Brad Yost of JSP.

