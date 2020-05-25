Mechanicsburg Alumni Assn. awards scholarships

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Alumni Association is awarding scholarships to seniors of the class of 2020.

The Homer R. Evans Scholarship is awarded to the top four applicants. Students are evaluated based on need, scholarship, character and community involvement.

This year’s recipients are Kasey Schipfer, Bradley Butsch, Caleb Spinner and Ava Mayo.

The Edwin and Jane Gannon Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Gannon family, is awarded to one senior based on need, scholarship, character and community involvement.

The recipient of the Gannon Memorial Scholarship for $500 is Kasey Schipfer.

The C. William and Ruth Clark Scholarship is sponsored by the Clark Family. Bill and Ruth Clark were active in the school and farming communities in Mechanicsburg between 1945 and 1985. Ruth was a sixth grade teacher and the school’s first college guidance counselor, and Bill, in addition to being a full-time farmer, served as clerk and president of the Mechanicsburg school board for more than 15 years.

This scholarship is awarded to a deserving student who intends to major in the field of education or agriculture while completing a college degree.

The recipient of the Clark Scholarship for $1,000 is Emma Wilson.

In addition, the Mechanicsburg Alumni Association presents the Alumni Scholarship to a Mechancisburg graduate who has completed at least one year of college. The recipient for this year is Joey Butsch.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Alumni Assn.

