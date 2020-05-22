PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Meet Shelly, a 4-year-old Hound Mix who came from another shelter with her 2 daughters. She is a friendly girl who needs someone with a whole lot of love to give and some patience. It takes her a minute to warm up to you, but once she knows she is safe she is a lover. Shelly is calm and loves affection. She will be spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150. We would love for you to come out and meet her.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Sweet Dixie Girl is a 9-year-old Sharpei Mix who was an owner surrender through no fault of her own. The owner had health issues. Dixie is a lover and makes many sounds you wouldn’t think were possible. She is a laid-back girl who is just looking for a home where she will get spoiled. Dixie would do better if she was the only dog. She is housebroken. Dixie is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on all vaccinations and flea/hw prevention. The adoption fee is $200

If you would like to be considered for adoption, please submit an application. The application can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Tantum, a 3-year-old neutered male with crystal blue eyes. A Siamese mix as sweet as he is handsome, Tantum’s a friendly cat that will do well in just about any home. If you’re interested in Tantum, please call 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application.

PAWS is closed to the public due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Call or email for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Sweet Dixie Girl, age 9, is now a resident at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League due to health issues of her previous owner. She’s looking for a new loving home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_LeagueDog-2.jpeg Sweet Dixie Girl, age 9, is now a resident at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League due to health issues of her previous owner. She’s looking for a new loving home. Shelly is a friendly 4-year-old and she’s available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_BarelyDog.jpg Shelly is a friendly 4-year-old and she’s available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Tantum, age 3, is a sweet male feline available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Tantum, age 3, is a sweet male feline available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.