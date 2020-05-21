A Triad General Livestock Zoom 4H meeting was held May 3. Greg Sizemore, President, called the meeting to order. Attendance was taken by secretary Mason Harper. John Downey gave the treasurer’s report: The club dues were discussed by the club treasurer. Greg discussed old business, signing up for QA Sessions, and all animal forms are due by June 1. Greg discussed the new business, who is still waiting to get their projects and to make sure they have them and info is submitted to the extension office by June 1. Scramble applications for this year will be available in July. Addison Carter motioned to adjourn the meeting and Devyn Carter seconded the motion.

Submitted by Kimber Instine, club reporter