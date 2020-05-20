Chili fest postponed a year

The Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival/Hoopla Parade scheduled for Sept. 26 in downtown Urbana has been postponed until Sept. 25, 2021.

“We delayed our decision as long as possible, waiting for the governor’s announcement concerning large group gatherings. With the COVID-19 situation and all the uncertainty associated with it, the committee voted to reschedule it for Sept. 25, 2021,” said Sandy Gonzalez, publicity chair.

Due to the extension of the “shelter-in place” order through June, time to organize and execute a successful event had passed, she said.

“In addition, requesting support from local businesses following a two-month shutdown did not seem appropriate, and, finally, offering an opportunity for 1,200-1,500 people to congregate in a small space did not seem wise at this time,” said Gonzalez. “There are a lot of factors to consider when organizing an event and, unfortunately, there were too many negatives for 2020. The committee will work hard to make the 2021 Chili Cook-Off/Hoopla Parade the best ever.”

