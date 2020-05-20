COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, May 21

Triad Board of Education: regular 7 p.m. internet-based meeting. View live meeting via board.triadk12.org

Friday, May 22

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, May 23

West Liberty Splash Pad Grand Opening: postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Visit Spray N Play West Liberty Facebook page for updates

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building. Fresh flower plants, veggie plants, produce, masks, cookies, candies, honey, syrup, bath bombs,homemade soaps, breads, more. Room for about 6 more vendors. If interested call Jeff Conley, 937-508-8586.

Monday, May 25

Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).

Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).

West Liberty Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: CANCELLED due to COVID-19 concerns

First Responders Appreciation Honor Field: 7 p.m., outside Urbana Hospital. Flash lights, honk horns to honor health care professionals during shift change. Coordinated by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Memorial Day Observance: 10:30 a.m. patriotic music through speakers at Soldiers Mound, Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana; 11 a.m. 21-gun salute, “Taps” and, weather permitting, a flyover. Attendees asked to stay in vehicles.

Memorial Day Service: 9 a.m. brief service with color guard and 21-gun salute, Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. Attendees asked to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

Memorial Day Observance: 9 a.m., Woodstock Cemetery. Event arranged by Woodstock Lions Club will have no parade or color guard, but will be a time to remember those who died while fighting for freedom.

Tuesday, June 2

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.

Saturday, June 6

Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED until further notice. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.

Tuesday, June 9

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Friday, June 12

Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: annual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.