STUDENT NEWS

The 2020 Henry and Margery Zerkle Balmut STEM Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Graham High School senior Andrew Robeson, son of Steven and Angela Robeson of Urbana.

Andrew will be attending Wittenberg University in the fall, majoring in history and education with plans to become an educator. He took classes at Wittenberg during this school year.

The Balmut STEM scholarship is presented by the family of Henry and Margery Z. Balmut. It has been awarded since 2010.

Mr. Balmut was Crew Chief for the original seven astronauts as they trained in Zero G Project on the modified B-52 “Vomit Comet,” Chief of Maintenance and Control at WPAFB, was a member of Project Greenhouse atomic bomb test crew in the Pacific and served in WWII with the 8th Air Corp, 390th Bomb Group (H) in England.

Mrs. Balmut was a journalist/correspondent and worked for seven local and state newspapers including the Urbana Daily Citizen.

Past recipients and their schools of higher learning are as follows: Kevin Fidler, UU; Elizabeth Snapp, OSU; Chloe Cooper, Miami U.; Kyle Hall, U. of Kentucky; Allison Trout, U. of Arts/Philadelphia; Kelly Weddell Callison, Wright State; Carly Carafa, Wittenberg; Abby Urquart, OU; Anders Setty, UC and Paige Russell, Miami U.

