THEN & NOW – St. Mary School

The circa 1929 photo (#A745) of the St. Mary School, Church and Rectory on Washington Avenue, between Locust and Kenton streets, was taken looking south across Washington Avenue. Property adjoining the church was acquired and a new school opened in 1908. After several alterations and remodeling, the building was used as both a high school and elementary school.

The 2019 photo of the same location shows that the old church is gone. The rectory and school building remain, but the last high school class graduated in 1958. The elementary continued until recent years. St. Mary Church is now located across from the rectory on Washington Avenue.

This circa 1929 photo shows the St. Mary School, Church and Rectory on Washington Avenue. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Then-1.jpg This circa 1929 photo shows the St. Mary School, Church and Rectory on Washington Avenue. Submitted photos This 2019 photo shows the remaining rectory and school. The old church was replaced by a new church across the street. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Now-1.jpg This 2019 photo shows the remaining rectory and school. The old church was replaced by a new church across the street. Submitted photos

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

