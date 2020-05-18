Ohio campgrounds may fully open May 21

Campgrounds in Ohio will be allowed to fully open on May 21, according to an announcement by Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted during a news conference last week.

COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines have been put in place that campgrounds must follow in accordance with this ruling.

According to Husted, in order to open, campgrounds must follow rules and guidelines established by the state. Also, local governments and others can add further guidance on this.

This announcement will make for many “Happy Campers” around the state with the Memorial Day holiday weekend just around the corner.

Campers and campground owners across the state had been growing impatient during the pandemic and of late have been “not so happy” with closed campgrounds knowing that parks have been allowed to be open during the pandemic and just recently more retail has been allowed to be open.

Campers can now breathe a sign of relief with this decision and get to their favorite campsite this summer.

Before this ruling, campgrounds had been allowed to be partially open during the pandemic for people who live in RV parks and people who have part-time pre-established residences at campgrounds for summer months.

