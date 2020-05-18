‘Field of Flags’ to be created outside Urbana Hospital

The Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services will host the 2nd annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field on Monday, May 25, this year honoring health care professionals. The “Field of Flags” will be outside Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local health care professionals know we appreciate them and all they are doing for our community,” Frank Lewis, owner of the funeral home, said. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.”

Lewis said that volunteers will place 8-foot U.S. flags starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, transforming the grassy lawn at Urbana Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a formal program this year. Those who would like to show their appreciation in person can drive by the hospital at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 25, flashing their lights and honking their horns to show support as the hospital shift changes.

Volunteers will remove flags on Tuesday morning, May 26.

The field of flags is funded through business sponsors and flag sales. Individuals and businesses can sponsor flags. Funds raised through sponsorships and flag sales will be donated to local health care causes and put toward equipment or services for the community, consistent with the Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital mission, Lewis said.

For sponsorship forms or more info, contact Lewis at 937-653-4227 or visit www.healingfield.org/event/urbanaoh20

Submited by The Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services.

