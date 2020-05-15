Libraries offering curbside service

The Mechanicsburg Public Library is now offering curbside service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. To request items, log into your online account and change “All Libraries” to “Mechanicsburg Public Library,” call the library, or email mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org.

Visit www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us or call 937-834-2004 for more information.

The St. Paris Public Library and the Christiansburg Community Library began contact-less curbside service on May 12. To use this service, place items on hold through the catalog at www.stparispubliclibrary.org or contact the staff at the St. Paris or Christiansburg library.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, contact the St. Paris library at 937-663-4349 or director@stparislibrary.org.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, contact the Christiansburg library at 937-857-4040 or librarykate663@gmail.com.

For more info and resources, visit:

-Ohio Digital Library at https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/

-Hoopla at https://www.hoopladigital.com

-OPLIN Databases at https://www.oplin.ohio.gov/content/how-link-oplin-databases

-Ancestry Library Edition at https://ohioweblibrary.org/db/ancestry (enter your Ohio public library card number to access Ancestry Library)

-St. Paris newspapers at http://sppl.advantage-preservation.com/

-Urbana newspapers at http://champaigncounty.advantage-preservation.com/