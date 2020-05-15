PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet MiMi, a beautiful black and white female cat who is friendly and gets along with other cats. She’s a big girl and very playful! MiMi is up to date on her vaccines and is spayed. She would do well in just about any home. If interested in her, please call 937-653-6233 and ask for an application.

PAWS is closed to the public due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Purell (Male) is a male Matese/poodle mix, 5 to 7 years old. He was used at a puppy mill as a breeder. Purell is a sweet boy and is warming up nicely with us! He does require a fenced yard, as he has no recall. Purell will need patience with house-breaking. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative,had dental and extractions and is current on all vaccinations and flea/heartworm prevention.

If you would like to be considered for adoption, please submit an application. The application can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

This handsome boy is 2 or 3 years old. Cedric loves to play, but also relax and sunbathe. He is very loving and would be a great lap kitty. Cedric is litter-trained, neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Negative and current on all vaccinations and prevention. Adoption applications can be found at the website noted above. Just note that the application is for a cat.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

