Urbana’s to start crack sealing on May 18

On Monday, May 18, Bituminous Pavement Systems LLC of Columbus is scheduled to start work on Urbana’s 2020 Crack Sealing Program. All work is weather permitting. Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and city officials say vehicles parked in violation will be towed.

Flaggers may be used by the contractor on some streets to maintain traffic. This work is under contract for $44,665.25 and is one portion of the city’s planned asphalt maintenance and paving projects for 2020.

Under this program, the following streets are scheduled to be crack sealed:

-Bloomfield Avenue from Logan Street to East Lawn Avenue

-Fyffe Street from North Main Street to Orange Street

-North Main Street from Gwynne Street to the northern corporation limits

-North Walnut Street from West Court Street to Gwynne Street

-Lincoln Street from South Walnut Street to South Main Street

-West Powell Avenue from South Main Street to the dead end off South High Street

-Phoenix Drive

-East Light Street from North Main Street to Talbot Avenue

-Laurel Oak Street from Fyffe Street to Louden Street

-South Walnut Street from West Powell Avenue to West Reynolds Street

-College Street from South Main Street to South High Street

-Julia Street from Boyce Street to Bloomfield Avenue

-Dellinger Road from Julia Street to East Lawn Avenue

-Childrens Home Road from East Lawn Avenue to the eastern corporation limits

-East Lawn Avenue from Bloomfield Avenue to Dellinger Road

-Wards Lane

-East Broadway Street

-West Broadway Street from South Main Street to South High Street

-East Powell Avenue from South Main Street to South Kenton Street

-Thompson Street from South Main Street to South High Street

-Johnson Drive

-Railroad Street from Gwynne Street to West Light Street

-East Ward Street from North Main Street to North Jefferson Avenue

-North Locust Street from East Ward Street to Washington Avenue

-North Kenton Street from East Church Street to Washington Avenue

-Lynn Street from East Church Street to East Ward Street

-North Jefferson Avenue from Scioto Street to Boyce Street

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

