COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, May 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Saint Paris Farmers Market: 135 W. Main St. every Friday thru Oct. 9 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 16
Annual West Liberty/West Liberty-Salem Alumni Dinner: CANCELLED
Monday, May 18
Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED
Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED
Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.
Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. meeting to certify results of April 28 election, in the board office, Suite L-100, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting. Viewe online in real time via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools
Tuesday, May 19
Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/117991101 or via phone at 872-240-3412 (access code: 117-991-101)
Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. meeting moved to UHS dining commons, 500A Washington Ave. to comply with physical distancing guidelines
Saturday, May 23
West Liberty Splash Pad Grand Opening: postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Visit Spray N Play West Liberty Facebook page for updates
Monday, May 25
Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).
Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).
West Liberty Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: CANCELLED due to COVID-19 concerns
First Responders Appreciation Honor Field: 7 p.m., outside Urbana Hospital. Flash lights, honk horns to honor health care professionals during shift change. Coordinated by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.
Tuesday, June 2
Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.
Saturday, June 6
Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED until further notice. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.
Tuesday, June 9
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Friday, June 12
Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11
Saturday, June 13
Shredfest: nnual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.