COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, May 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 135 W. Main St. every Friday thru Oct. 9 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Annual West Liberty/West Liberty-Salem Alumni Dinner: CANCELLED

Monday, May 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED

Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. meeting to certify results of April 28 election, in the board office, Suite L-100, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting. Viewe online in real time via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools

Tuesday, May 19

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/117991101 or via phone at 872-240-3412 (access code: 117-991-101)

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. meeting moved to UHS dining commons, 500A Washington Ave. to comply with physical distancing guidelines

Saturday, May 23

West Liberty Splash Pad Grand Opening: postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Visit Spray N Play West Liberty Facebook page for updates

Monday, May 25

Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).

Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).

West Liberty Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: CANCELLED due to COVID-19 concerns

First Responders Appreciation Honor Field: 7 p.m., outside Urbana Hospital. Flash lights, honk horns to honor health care professionals during shift change. Coordinated by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Tuesday, June 2

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.

Saturday, June 6

Orchid Walk: Cedar Bog events CANCELLED until further notice. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.

Tuesday, June 9

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Friday, June 12

Rock the Monument 4Miler: Monument Square District event postponed to Sept. 11

Saturday, June 13

Shredfest: nnual Peoples Savings Bank event CANCELLED due to coronavirus.