5 to receive Matt Calland Memorial Scholarships

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings, the annual Matt Calland Memorial Truck Pull scheduled for May 16 has been cancelled, but due to support through the years, the Champaign County Fair Board is able to provide 2020 high school seniors in Champaign County with Matt Calland Memorial Scholarships as planned.

Matt Calland, was a 10-year 4-H member and a four-year A.B. Graham FFA member. He served as a 4-H camp counselor and a four-year member of the Jr. Fair Board.

In late 2009, while home on Christmas break from The Ohio State University, he was killed in an automobile crash at the age of 19. Five months later, in 2010, the Champaign County Fair Board held the first Matt Calland Memorial Truck Pull.

After 11 years, 57 young people have received scholarships totaling over $80,000 for their post-secondary studies in the field of agriculture. This is due to the support of the community, through sponsorships, T-shirt sales, event attendance, event entry fees and many volunteers.

This year the scholarship committee selected five recipients. Each will receive $1,000 scholarships. If they continue to study in an ag-related field next year, they will be eligible for an additional $500 for the 2nd year of their college education. This year’s recipients are:

-Tylar Bailey, from Graham High School, is the son of Amy and Tony Bailey.

-Matthew Case, from Graham High School, is the son of Brian and Lisa Case.

-Adalyn Caudill, from West Liberty-Salem High School, is the daughter of David and Jana Caudill.

-Kyndall Metz, from West Liberty-Salem High School, is the daughter of Doug and Amy Metz.

-Sam Stickley, from Graham High School, is the son of Jim and Lori Stickley.

Case https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Case.jpg Case Caudill https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Caudill.jpg Caudill Bailey https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Tylar-Bailey.jpg Bailey Metz https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Metz.jpg Metz Stickley https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Stickley.jpg Stickley

Annual Memorial Truck Pull cancelled due to COVID-19

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of Matt Calland Memorial Scholarships.

Submitted on behalf of Matt Calland Memorial Scholarships.