COVID-19 fishing update for Ohio

Fishing activity is heavy at Kiser Lake, Indian Lake and Lake Loramie. In fact, fishing activity has soared all across the state and the nation since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Locally and across Ohio it appears social distancing guidelines have been adhered to by anglers for the most part and the state is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions.

Non-resident license ban lifted

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Division of Wildlife was given approval from the Ohio Department of Health to start selling non-resident fishing and hunting licenses again as of Friday, May 8.

Back on April 6, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a frenzy of record-breaking walleye-run fishing activity on the Maumee River that caused overcrowded conditions, a temporary suspension of the sale of out-of-state licenses went into effect. That suspension has now been lifted.

Charter guides get green light

Lake Erie charter fishing guides were also given the green light to take out customers once again beginning Tuesday, May 12.

Fishing guides and their customers are required to follow social distancing and other guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fishing license sales up

Fishing license sales all across the nation are up since the COVID-19 outbreak. In Vermont fishing license sales are up 62% and in Minnesota there are up 45%. With many off work and practically nothing open, all outdoor activity is up across the board.

Anglers practicing social distancing at Indian Lake fishing

On a recent trip to Indian Lake, I witnessed heavy fishing activity on and around the lake. Nearly all the boats on the lake were fishing boats and the public shoreline was lined with anglers. Most, if not all, were practicing social distancing, keeping what appeared to be at least 6 feet or even more distance between each other.

Bank fishing is heavy at Indian Lake, shown here with physical distancing guidelines being followed. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_fishbank1.jpg Bank fishing is heavy at Indian Lake, shown here with physical distancing guidelines being followed. Photo by Ron Brohm Angler fishing near sunset at Indian Lake is a popular activity. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_fish_tree2.jpg Angler fishing near sunset at Indian Lake is a popular activity. Photo by Ron Brohm

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

