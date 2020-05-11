At home together: Poolside

The Fernander-Stafford family (blended family) of Urbana poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “School before pool,” the family braved a chilly May day to show what lies ahead in the summer. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

John Coffman Photography