PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Punkin is a beautiful 2-year-old orange and white female, a big girl with a lot of play in her! Punkin is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and is looking for a place to call her own. She gets along with other cats and would do well in just about any home. If you’re interested, give us a call at PAWS at 937-653-6233.

PAWS is closed to the public due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL), a non-profit organization, would like to introduce our pet of the week, Tucker, a 1 1/2-year-old Husky mix adopted out as a puppy and later returned through no fault of his own. He weighs about 52 pounds. Tucker is very shy with people and will take time for him warm up, but once he gets to know you he is the most polite, outgoing, loving dog you could ask for. We suggest adopters have no small children who don’t know a dog needs personal space. Tucker does well with dogs his size and we will cat-test if needed. He does seem to be housebroken and is crate-trained. Tucker is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, heartworm tested negative and is current on flea and heartworm prevention. If interested, please submit an application. Our application can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

We are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 and the stay at home order. We are doing adoptions by appointment only Monday-Friday if you have an pre-approved application. For more information please call us at 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

Cafe is a 2- to 3-year-old Siamese Point and Tortoiseshell. She was an unclaimed stray, along with her 5 kittens. She has the bluest eyes you’ll ever see. Cafe warmed up nicely to the staff and would make a great addition.

Latte, Espresso, Macchiato, Cappuccino and Frappuccino are Cafe’s babies. We estimated their birthday to be 2-17-2020. They are playful, fun and sweet kittens and also litter-trained. All of CCAWL cats/kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested negative, dewormed, current on prevention and vaccinations. If interested in any of our kittens please submit an application. We have an application on our webpage that says Canine, but is the same for cat: www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is closed to the public due to COVID-19. In case of a lost or found dog or an emergency, please call the rescue at 937-869-8090. Check the rescue’s Facebook page for updates. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words) and contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Tucker is a male Husky mix available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg Tucker is a male Husky mix available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Cafe and her five kittens are ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Cafe is thought to be 2 or 3 years old. The kittens are about three months old. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_LeagueCats.jpeg Cafe and her five kittens are ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Cafe is thought to be 2 or 3 years old. The kittens are about three months old. Punkin is a 2-year-old female feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Punkin is a 2-year-old female feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.