COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, May 9

“Wildflowers”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.

Monday, May 11

Graham Board of Education: special 4:55 p.m. meeting, high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: special 6:30 p.m. meeting to review purchase offer and select an offer for 2-4 N. Main St. property. Attend meeting via Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3dyEahr. Meeting ID: 845 2733 2839. Password: 691186.

Tuesday, May 12

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss the 2021 library budget

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session. Topics include impacts/challenges related to COVID-19.

Champaign County Library Board of Trustees: 8 am in the library meeting room

Wednesday, May 13

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Champaign County Township Association Membership Meeting: Cancelled. Next regular membership meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Thursday, May 14

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m. meeting held remotely. Those who wish to attend can contact Executive Director Scott E. Springhetti via email at sspringhetti@tricojl.com to make arrangements.

Friday, May 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Monday, May 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED

Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. meeting to certify results of April 28 election, in the board office, Suite L-100, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Saturday, May 23

West Liberty Splash Pad Grand Opening: postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Visit Spray N Play West Liberty Facebook page for updates

Monday, May 25

Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).

Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).

West Liberty Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

First Responders Appreciation Honor Field: 7 p.m., outside Urbana Hospital. Flash lights, honk horns to honor health care professionals during shift change. Coordinated by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Tuesday, June 2

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.

Saturday, June 6

Orchid Walk: at Cedar Bog. Events cancelled until further notice. Visit cedarbognp.org and Facebook for info about boardwalk hours and admission fee.