Job and Family Services plans phased reopening

While Ohio is easing restrictions and implementing a staggered approach to reopening industries and businesses, it remains necessary to take diligent efforts to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, states a news release from the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services (CCDJFS). To protect staff and the general public, CCDJFS closed its OhioMeansJob (OMJ) Center and CCDJFS lobby in March. Although both locations have been closed for in-person/walk-in service, all programs have continued to provide assistance to those in need.

Offices have remained staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and staff have been accessible, remotely, during regular business hours. Information on how to access services remotely can be found at http://www.champaigndjfs.org/.

Although the “Stay at Home” order expired on May 1, Ohioans are still ordered to stay at home, unless it is to engage in activities permitted and outlined in the “Stay Safe Ohio” order.

To follow the governor’s lead, the following staggered approach to reopening OMJ and CCDJFS lobby will occur, while implementing necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.

Phase One – May 11-31

During this phase, OMJ and CCDJFS will remain closed for walk-in visits/business.

Required documents can continue to be dropped off using the agency’s new drop box located in the parking lot near the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

For those needing to access services in person, contact staff via phone (or submit an appointment-needed form outside the lobby) to schedule an appointment.

Appointments to access services at OMJ can be scheduled by calling 937-484-1581 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments to access services at the CCDJFS office can be made by calling 937-484-1500 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For those needing to make a benefit recovery payment, contact staff during regular business hours to schedule an appointment.

DNA testing will resume on May 26, with a plan for customers to wait in the parking lot until they are contacted for entry into the building when it is time for their scheduled appointment. Instructions on this process will be sent to all those scheduled for testing.

Phase Two – June 1

Those accessing services from JFS and/or job center continue to be encouraged to do so remotely, whenever possible.

Required documents can continue to be dropped off using the agency’s new drop box located in the parking lot near the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

CCDJFS and OMJ will reopen for in-person service/walk in visits, with the following protocols in place:

-All persons entering CCDJFS or the OMJ job center must wear a face covering, prior to entry into either office.

-To comply with social distancing requirements, only four individuals will be permitted in each location at one time.

The following hours are designated for vulnerable customers, such as the elderly and immunocompromised individuals:

-CCDJFS Lobby: 8-10 a.m.

-OMJ Job Center: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Submitted by the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services.

